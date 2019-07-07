Forest Shane Dougan, 31, formerly of

Auburn, passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019, in McKinney, Texas.

Born in Erie, he was the son of Charles and Lisa (Besler) Dougan, Orwigsburg.

Forest joined the United States Army right out of high school. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2005 through 2008.

In addition to his parents, Forest is survived by his

maternal grandmother, Dody Finch; an aunt, Bonnie; a cousin, Ian, husband of Seema; and many aunts and uncles in Erie, Pa.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



