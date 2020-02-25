|
Forrest G. Wagner, Jr., 87, of Robesonia passed away on Saturday,February 22, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of 59 years to Corrinne M. (Muthard) Wagner. Forrest was born in Bethel Twp., Lebanon County on June 17, 1932, a son of the late Forrest G. Wagner, Sr. and the late Gertrude (Meyer) Wagner. He worked 42 years at Textile Machine Works/Rockwell International, beginning his career in the Foundry and later working in the Machine Shop. He was a faithful and active member of St. Thomas Church. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Michael S. Wagner, husband of Karen; a daughter, Michele D., wife of Michael Davis; three grandchildren: Christiana, Nicole, and Tyler; and, many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy, and six sisters: Carrie, Cora, Dora, Marie, Anna, and Eleanor. On Monday, March 2, 2020, following a visitation with the family from 10-11 am, a Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas Church, Bernville with The Rev. Dr. Daniel D. Lute officiating. Interment will be private at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, 536 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020