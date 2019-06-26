Frances M. (Rush) Antosy, 85, of Reading, was called by our Lord on June 24, 2019.

Her husband, Andrew G. Antosy, passed away July 5, 2014, they were happily married for 62 years.

Born December 18, 1933, in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter to Frank B. and Alma M. (Miller) Rush. Frances grew up in Reading and graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School in 1951. She was employed by CNA Insurance Company. Frances loved to read, quilt and travel, especially to Europe for her 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries and favorite family destination, Dorado Beach. Above all she loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frances was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by one brother, Allen B. Rush; four children: Andrew F., husband to Sue Antosy; Kathleen, wife to Ronald Linderman; Colleen, wife to Thomas Kowalczyk; and Kevin

Antosy; five grandchildren: Christine, Jason, Adam, Scott

and Kyle; and nine great-grandchildren: Tyler, Bradley,

Lillyth, Magdalyn, Corbin, Luke, Evander, Sydney and Owen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading.

Contributions may be made to St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Shillington, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



