Frances M. (Whitaker) Bambrick, 100, of Amity Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Mifflin Center, Cumru Twp., Berks Co., Pa.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 23, 1918. Frances was the daughter of the late Frank and Jenny (Tyson) Whitaker. She was the widow of Joseph T. Bambrick Sr. Frances was a member of Immaculate

Conception RC Church.

She is survived by her son, Joseph T. Bambrick Jr.,

Esquire, Attorney at Law, of Amity Twp.; and her daughter, Barbara J., wife of Roger R. Wolf, of Birdsboro. She is also survived by a niece, Denise Dixon, of Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., (Union Twp.) Douglassville, Pa. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale, Pa. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



