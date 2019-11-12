|
|
Frances Elizabeth Brooks 90, of Spring Township passed away Saturday November 9, 2019 in her residence. Her husband Roger J Brooks passed away in 1999. She was born in London England on July 7, 1929 a daughter of the late Herbert F and Elizabeth (Maxfield) Scatchard. Frances was a volunteer at Reading Library for 20 years in the tech department. She is survived by her son Stephen J and his wife Deborah Brooks of Shillington, and granddaughter Rachel Brooks. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers; Roy Scatchard, Sidney Scatchard, and Herbert Scatchard. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019