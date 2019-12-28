|
|
Frances H. Ellison 81, of Reading passed away Wednesday December 25, 2019 in Penn State Health St Joseph. She was born in Reading on October 31, 1938 a daughter of the late William and Nancy (Lorick) Kilson and step daughter to Marion Kilson. Frances was a Camp Fire Blue Bird instructor at Lauer’s Park Elementary. She was employed by Sears & Robuck Company in the retail offices for many years and later Elite Sportswear where she retired June 2003. Frances was a member of Civic Opera Theatre and Genesius Theatre. Frances was a magnificent singer who sang at many events and enjoyed Jazz Fest. In her leisure time, she and her daughter loved to engage in gardening and attended flower shows together. She enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Broadway shows, movies, and Schell’s black raspberry ice cream . Surviving is her son Clifford L Ellison Jr. and his wife Faith (Morrison) of Reading, two grandchildren; twins, Dante and Denzel Ellison, two step grandchildren, Wanya and Teondre Cooper, her bonus son Jesse Conrad and his wife MaryAnn (Morales). Frances also had two step brothers, Walter and William Andrews. She is also survived by two special nieces, Vera Thomas and Andrea Johnson (Bebe’s) as well as a host of more nieces and nephews. As well as a true to life friend Peter Como Jr. Frances was predeceased by her two children; Joseph S Ellison October 4, 1990 and Rosanne F “Trudy” Washington July 23, 2015. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading PA 19601. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Please pay respects for Frances at www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019