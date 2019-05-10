Frances F. (Kahler) Fox, 89, of New Berlinville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Pennsburg Manor on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Born in Niantic, Pa., Frances was the daughter of the late Howard and Jennie (Geisinger) Kahler.

Frances loved to watch her grandchildren and

great-grandchildren play sports. She was a big baseball fan, enjoyed baking and liked to write poetry in her spare time.

She was a school bus driver in the Boyertown School

District for 42 years for Quigley Bus Service.

Frances was very active in Calvary UCC Church in Barto, where she also sang in the choir.

Surviving are her children: Sharon Bauer, wife of the late Martin Bauer, Ernest Fox Jr., husband of Roxanne, Neil Fox, husband of Lisa, and Ryan Fox, husband of Dawn; brother, Lawrence (Pitts) Kahler; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her sister, Florence Latshaw; brother, Roy Kahler; and her longtime companion, Jim Yerger.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Calvary UCC Church, 1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow at Niantic Lutheran Church Cemetery in

Niantic. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, May 13, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Calvary UCC Church.

Visitation will also be held Tuesday, May 14, from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary UCC Church in Frances' name.

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc.,

Gilbertsville, is in charge of the arrangements.



