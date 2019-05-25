Ziolkowski) Lesagonicz

Frances Jean Lesagonicz, 74, of Reading, entered into rest with God with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading on April 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Marion Robert and Helen (Sadowski) Ziolkowski. She was the wife of late Frank Lesagonicz, whom she married April 23, 1966. She was a graduate of Reading High School. She retired from the

Wilson School District in 2009. Frances was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

She loved spending time playing cards and bingo, singing in the Manorettes, playing with the granddogs and

listening to the oldies.

She is survived by her children, Marion Lesagonicz

Brenner, wife of James Brenner, Lititz, and Nicholas Lesagonicz, husband of Rebecca Lesagonicz, West Reading; and one grandchild, Lyla Brenner. She is also survived by her brother, Leon Ziolkowski, husband of Marge Ziolkowski, of Telford; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Ziolkowski, of Shillington; and a stepsister, Cindy Trygar, wife of Paul Trygar, of Shillington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ziolkowski.

Frances' personality shined through her love and zest for life. Never being cooped up or dependent, she was always on the go. These traits will shine through those who were fortunate to have met her and all will greatly miss her.

Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 322 S. 5th Street, Reading, at 9:30 a.m. Reverend Monsignor Thomas J. Orsulak, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Nativity of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home,

Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her

memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or online at www.berksarl.org.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



