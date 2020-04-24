|
Frances “Fran” Mendelsohn, 96, widow of Dr. Eugene (Bud) Mendelsohn, OB-GYN, cherished mother of five (Jay, Louise, Barbara, Steve and Elaine), beloved mother-in-law, grandmother of 15 (one of whom predeceased her), and great grandmother of 12, died of natural causes on April 16, 2020. Fran was born in South Philadelphia on November 8, 1923 to Anna and Isaac Forstater and raised above their corner store along with her four siblings. A graduate of South Philadelphia High School and the School of Industrial Art, Fran was a lifelong artist whose home was filled with her original watercolors. Fran met Bud on a blind date while she was in art school and Bud was in medical school at Penn. Prior to their marriage in 1947, Fran worked as a freelance artist and decorator at Fay Forman, an exclusive Philadelphia nursery and furniture boutique. After stints in Bronx, NY, Lafayette, IN, and Vienna, Austria for Bud’s medical training and military service, Fran and Bud returned to Bud’s hometown of Reading to establish his medical practice and raise their family. With her children grown, Fran returned to her art and began a business offering original needlepoint designs and finished pieces. After Bud died in 2001, Fran moved to The Highlands in Wyomissing, where she spent her golden years among old and new friends. Fran was a long-time, active congregant at Kesher Zion Synagogue, a past president of the St. Joe’s Staff Doctors’ Wives auxiliary, a long-time subscriber to the Reading Symphony Orchestra, and a member of the Jewish Community Center and Hadassah.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020