Frances B. Messina, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at

Maidencreek Place surrounded by her

loving family.

She was the loving wife of Lawrence M. Messina, who passed away on June 6, 1996.

Born in Palo Alto, Pa., she was a daughter of the late

Michael F. and Sarah (Folino) Troilo.

She was a 1947 graduate of Pottsville High School.

Frances worked 18 years as a highly regarded secretary for Reading Area Community College.

She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church in Hyde Park.

Frances is survived by four children: Margaret M., wife of Edward C. Mortimer, Blandon; Michael G. Messina,

husband of Suzy, Bellefonte; Lisa A. Lee, Des Moines,

Iowa; and Lawrence A. Messina, Reading. In addition, Frances is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who were her absolute pride and joy.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathryn Ahearn and two sisters, Mary Barney and Anne Troilo.

A very special thanks is extended to the staff at

Maidencreek Place and Caring Hospice for their love and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Holy Guardian Angels RCC, Hyde Park, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's

Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



