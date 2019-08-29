Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Chapel
2427 Perkiomen Ave.
Mt. Penn, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Chapel
2427 Perkiomen Ave.
Mt. Penn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Stofko) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Stofko) Miller Obituary

Frances D. "Cenci" (Stofko) Miller, 97, of Reading, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of the late Donald L.

Miller.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Miklus and Mary (Kollar) Stofko.

She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena and worked as an administrative assistant.

Frances is survived by her two sons, Larry M., husband of Bernadette, Reading, Donald L., husband of Rose, Easton; and one daughter, Leanne, wife of Stephen Pauley,

Reading. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 10

great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is predeceased by daughter, Eileen; grandson,

Andrew; and sisters, Helen Steber and Anna Katrinak.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00,

followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now