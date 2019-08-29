|
|
Frances D. "Cenci" (Stofko) Miller, 97, of Reading, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Berkshire Center.
She was the wife of the late Donald L.
Miller.
Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Miklus and Mary (Kollar) Stofko.
She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena and worked as an administrative assistant.
Frances is survived by her two sons, Larry M., husband of Bernadette, Reading, Donald L., husband of Rose, Easton; and one daughter, Leanne, wife of Stephen Pauley,
Reading. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 10
great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She is predeceased by daughter, Eileen; grandson,
Andrew; and sisters, Helen Steber and Anna Katrinak.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on
Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00,
followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of
arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019