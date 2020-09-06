1/
Frances Nitardi
Frances K. Nitardi, 78, formerly of West Lawn, and a resident at Maidencreek Place, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John J. Nitardi and Stella (Gilar) Flowers. She graduated from Reading High School in 1959. Frances was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She worked as a secretary for 45 years starting at The Beryllium Corp. and ending at Reading Alloys, Robesonia, retiring in 2005. Following retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper at Berks ENT for 10 years at Granite Point. She enjoyed charity work and helping with flea markets at church. She also volunteered at soup kitchens and was a very giving person. She loved to travel, having gone on river cruises in Europe and traveling to Canada, Mexico, and Italy. She also enjoyed genealogy. She will always be remembered by her many friends. She is survived by a son: Michael J. Nitardi, West Lawn. She was predeceased by two brothers: John B. Nitardi and Dennis J. Nitardi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am from St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 1018 N. 8th Street Reading, PA 19604. Inurnment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, Frances' wish was for memorial contributions be sent to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance PO Box 32141 New York, NY 10087-2141, or PBS Channel 39 PPL Public Media Center 839 Sesame Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
