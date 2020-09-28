1/
Frances Noecker
Frances (Zogas) Noecker Frances (Zogas) Noecker, 84, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her son’s residence. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Noecker, who passed away Dec. 23rd, 2001. Frances, a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Zogas, was born in Reading on Aug. 1, 1926. She is survived by her son, Jack R. Noecker, husband of Patricia; a sister, Evelyn Shuker; two grandchildren, Janine Achey and April Spence; and six great grandchildren, Brianna, MacKenzie, Ramsey, Cohen, Ella, and Myla. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne Noecker; a brother, George Zogas; and a sister, Mary Eich. Frances enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, Oct. 1st, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00AM, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
