Frances R. Shenk, 68, of Womelsdorf, died Sunday,

May 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of David L. Shenk.

Born in Reading on November 21, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mildred (Yeager) Magaro.

A 1969 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School,

Frances was employed as a branch advisor for Longaberger

Company.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son,

Jonathan, husband of Michelle Imhoff, of Sinking Spring; and granddaughters, Emily and Kelsey.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 855 Tuck St., Ste. 2,

Lebanon, PA 17042.

