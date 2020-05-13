Frances Wenger
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 11, 2020, Frances A. Kreider Wenger, 93, of Denver, PA passed away while at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Frances, known as “Fran”, shared seventy-one years and seven months of marriage with her husband, Aaron Y. Wenger. She was the daughter of John Miller Kreider and Arlene Bousum Kreider of Neffsville, PA, and a member of Mohn’s Hill EC Church of Reading. She loved gardening, playing her organ, stitchery, and any kind of inspirational writing. She also loved camping and traveling around the United States, Europe, and Hawaii with her husband. Her first job out of school was at Walter Moyer’s and then she worked at Zinn’s Diner as a waitress for twenty years. She is survived by two children, Sharon, wife of John Hecker of Knoxville, TN, and Michael, husband to Dennis Newkirk of Captain Cook, HI; two grandchildren, John Hecker, Jr. of Lewisburg, PA and Todd Hecker of Holladay, TN; eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear Loved Ones: Remember me with smiles and laughter for that is the way I’ll remember you all. Please do not look back with tears. I loved you very much. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
