Frances Y. Joseph
Frances Y. Joseph Frances Y. Joseph, 93, formerly of Reading, passed November 10th. She was the widow of Ralph B. Joseph who passed in 1994. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late John Yachnik and Sophie (Schumansky). She was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue and was active with the Sisterhood. Frances worked for many years for her husband’s clothing business, Joseph’s and later the Jeannette Shop. She is survived by a brother, Michael Yachnik, stepdaughter, JoAnn (Joseph) McNaron, stepson, Ira Joseph, 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Olga (Yachnik) Yoder. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kesher Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
