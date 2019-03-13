Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francesco Scibilia.

Francesco Scibilia, 89, of Cumru

Township, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital.

Born in Monforte San Giorgio, Sicily, Italy, Mr. Scibilia was the son of the late Francesco and Natala (Cannistra) Scibilia, and husband of the late Mary Grace (DiBlasi) Scibilia.

An avid traveler and gardener, he was active throughout his life. He was proud of his Italian heritage and engaged in the local community. A longstanding member of Sacred Heart Church, he was also very active at Holy Rosary,

beloved by the children at Cabrini Academy for his work there over several decades. Previously, he worked at

Hoffman Industries and Berkshire Knitting Mills. In Sicily, he ran his own business as a surveyor.

Mr. Scibilia is survived by his children: Natalie A.

Domeisen, wife of Roberto Domeisen, of Prevessin, France; Frank M. Scibilia, of Cambridge, Mass.; Luci Leidwinger, wife of Kevin Leidwinger, of Chicago, Ill.; and four

grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters,

Giuseppina Polito and Antonina Midili; and his brother, Antonino Scibilia, of Italy.

Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, at 10:00 a.m. with

Reverend Monsignor Joseph A. DeSantis, Celebrant.

Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Home, Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Rosary Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 6726, Reading PA 19610, in memory of Mr. Francesco Scibilia. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



