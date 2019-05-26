Francis (Nachsin) Barnett, 88, formerly of Reinholds, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

She was the wife of the late Allen R.

"Barney" Barnett, who died Oct. 23, 2016. Francis, a daughter of the late Harry and

Katie (Lazowick) Nachsin, was born in Philadelphia. She is survived by a son, Glen E. Miller, husband of Lori; a daughter, Diane E. Quick; a sister, Shirley; three

grand-children: Elaine, Ryan and Jennifer; and five

great-grandchildren: Eli, Wynnter, Mackenzie, Lennon and Hunter.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Allen; and a grandson, Sage.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

