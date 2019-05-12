Francis M. Birmingham, Jr., "Frank," 73, of Bern Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Cathy L. (Homm) Birmingham. They were married on

November 25, 2000, and celebrated

eighteen years of marriage. Born in Butler Township, Schuylkill Co., he was the son of the late Francis M. Sr. and Elizabeth (Roberts) Birmingham. Frank worked for

Rockwell International and also owned and operated his own mail and shipping company. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. Frank was also a

member of the Bern Township Lions Club. He was a sports fan and enjoyed watching western movies.

Surviving in addition to his wife are twin daughters,

Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham, Bern Twp.; one sister, Joan (Birmingham), wife of Blaine Dunkelberger,

Shillington; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Catherine Homm, Hamburg.

Frank was predeceased by a brother, James Birmingham; and sister, Bette Birmingham.

He is also survived by his faithful companion, Buddy.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham, to further their

education, c/o Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc.

