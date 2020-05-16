Francis R. Deitrich, Ed.D, 92, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Mary M.R. (Reeser) Deitrich who passed away February 8, 2014. Born in Reading, Dr. Deitrich was the son of the late Elmer W. Deitrich and Esther B. (Balthaser) Deitrich. He was a member of Calvary Reformed Church in Reading and served in the United States Army. He is survived by his dear friend Victoria Kaltsas, wife of Christos Kaltsas of Mohnton and their children Raymond, Nicholas and Selena. Dr. Deitrich was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from State Teachers College, Kutztown in 1949. In 1954, he received a Master of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Lehigh University. He received a Doctor of Education Degree in Educational Administration from Temple University in 1965. He continued his postgraduate work at Temple University and University of Pittsburgh from 1967-1968. Dr. Deitrich began his career in 1950 as an elementary school teacher in the West Reading School District and was an assistant football coach for West Reading High School. In 1954 he was the building principal of the newly constructed elementary school in the West Reading School District. He was named elementary principal of Schuylkill Valley Joint School System, Leesport from 1956-1965. From 1965-1966 he was elementary principal at Wyomissing Area Schools. Dr. Deitrich became assistant superintendent of Berks County Schools, Office of County Superintendent from 1966-1971. May 19, 1971 he was commissioned by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to serve Berks County Intermediate Unit #14 and concluded in 1984. Dr. Deitrich’s professional memberships include American Association of School Administrators, Phi Delta Kappa; Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, Secretary, Berks County Chapter of PASA, elected June 1984; Berks County Professional Advisory Council, Phi Delta Kappa, Kutztown Chapter and professional activities include past chairman, evaluating committee, Pottsgrove Joint School System, October 1964; President Berks County Elementary Principals Club; member of United Way Planning Division 1966-1977; honors include inducted into Phi Delta Kappa, Temple University, 1963, Charter member of the Delta Upsilon Field Chapter, Kutztown State College, 1964; Citation by Governor Richard Thornburg for Exemplary Youth Traffic Safety Council, 1978 and 1981; award certificate from Governor Richard Thornburg and Dr. Margaret Smith, Secretary of Education, 1984, “An Agenda for Excellence”, Supervision and Evaluation, Executive Academy. His Cultural and Civic activities include Historical Society of Berks County; United Way of Berks County, Co-Chairman, Government Division, 1972 campaign; Schuylkill River Greeway Association, charter member; board member Berks County Conservancy; Economic Opportunity Council of Reading and Berks County, executive committee; board member, chairman of American Lung Association of Berks County and board member of Reading Symphony Orchestra. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kutztown University Foundation and Alumni Relations, 15197 Kutztown Road, PO Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530 in memory of Mr. Francis R. Deitrich, Ed.D. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.