Francis "Frank" Donofrio, 92, died March 26, 2019, in his Spring Township residence.

He was the husband of Kay Virginia (Greth) Donofrio, whom he married July 18, 1959.

Born in his Reading residence on July 26, 1926, he was a son of the late Justino and

Angelina Virginia (Sfirri) Donofrio.

He attended Reading High School.

Frank was a proud United States Army Veteran of World War II, serving in the European and Pacific Theater.

He was employed his entire working career as a food broker, working in Philadelphia for over 30 years and last working 6 years with James A. Weaver & Company, Lancaster, before retiring in 1995.

Frank was known as the family videographer and

photographer, always filming and snapping photos at family events. He loved traveling and was able to take 48 cruises with his wife.

Frank is also survived by three children: Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, wife of Richard C. Galley, of Spring

Township; Frank D. Donofrio, of Bernville; and Linda L. Donofrio, wife of Michael A. Ruth, of Exeter Township.

He was affectionately known as Pop Pop to three grandchildren: Tessa A. Donofrio-Galley, fiancee of Timothy D. Fedalen, of Plymouth Meeting; Emma E. Donofrio-Galley, of Plymouth Meeting; and David F. Donofrio, of Spring Township. He loved going to their events, picking them up from school, traveling with them and taking them out to eat.

Frank was predeceased by seven siblings: Mary Freeman, William Donofrio, Annie Roland, Lucy Donofrio, Edward Donofrio, Rosie D. Boyer and Josephine Donofrio.

Services will be held Friday, March 29th at 1:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 12 noon until time of services in the funeral home.

Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. John's (Hain's) Church Cemetery, Wernersville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180,

Wyomissing, PA 19610, or to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



