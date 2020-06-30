Francis E. (Jim) DeVine Francis E. (Jim) DeVine, 94, of Bern Township, passed away June 27, 2020. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Francis X. and Eva N. (Jones) Devine. He was the husband of the late Joyce D. (Reynolds) DeVine who passed away June 13, 2006. A 1943 graduate of Reading High School and a 1950 graduate of Albright College, Jim served in the United States Marine Corps from June 1943 to February 12, 1946 as an anti-aircraft radar man on the Johnson/Sand Islands and later in beach communications for the planned invasion of Japan. He was employed as an insurance claims adjuster from 1950-1970. He was Court Administrator for U.S. District Court Judge E. Mac Troutman in Reading and Philadelphia from 1970 until retirement in 1987. Jim served on the Bern Township Planning Commission and the Bern Township Zoning Hearing Board and was a Bern Township Supervisor in the early 1950’s. He founded the Greenfield’s Fire Company in his garage in 1953. Jim is survived by his children, Lynn M. Trump, wife of Dennis Trump of Myerstown; James H. DeVine, husband of Deborah (Nanasko) DeVine of Shillington; Kevin P. DeVine, husband of Valerie (Philips) DeVine of Sinking Spring; his grandchildren Andrea (Trump) LeRoy, wife of Cary LeRoy of Perkasie; Allison (Trump) Royer of Myerstown; Major Kirk H. DeVine, USAF, husband of Anna Beth DeVine of New Mexico; Eric J. DeVine, husband of Amanda DeVine of Cumru Township; Sean P. DeVine, husband of Megan DeVine of Reading; Ryan K. DeVine of Kenhorst; Michael C. DeVine, husband of Sierra DeVine of Lititz and his great grandchildren Logan and Alyx Royer of Myerstown; Corinne and Graham DeVine of New Mexico; Lucas and Logan DeVine of Kenhorst; Roman DeVine, Braydon and Sophia,Lititz. Jim was preceded in death by his half-sister Jeanette (Jones) Patrick and brothers Robert G. and Richard F. DeVine. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.