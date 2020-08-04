1/
Francis Farr
Francis “Pete” Farr Francis “Pete” Farr, 92, Fort Wayne, IN died July 26, 2020. He was born in Schuylkill Haven, PA July 12, 1928. He was the son of Francis O. Farr and Jennie E. Fenstermacher, both deceased. Raised in Schuylkill Haven he graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1946. He was a 4-year Navy veteran of the Korean conflict. After graduating from Pennsylvania State University in 1959 with a B.S. in Physics, he pursued a 14-year career as an electronics system engineer, changing directions in 1973 to become a dairy farmer, retiring in 1993. His wife of 38 years, the former Edith LeBoutillier of Wayne, PA died in 1994. Surviving are a son, Henry (Coco) Farr, Marrakech, Morocco, a daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Farr Dashiell, Albion, IN; four granddaughters: Maredith and Lillia Farr, Caitlin and Emily Dashiell; one grandson: Taylor Dashiell. Surviving also are two brothers: Robert P. Farr of Spring City, PA and Wayne L. Farr of Schuylkill Haven, PA. One brother, Earl E. Farr, preceded him in death. Interment will be at Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery, Valley Forge, PA.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2020.
1 entry
July 27, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Junior's family. May your memories help you to get through this very difficult time. R.I.P. Junior.
Linda Hankele, Dewald
