Francis C. (Frank) (Slugger) Ganis, age 86 passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 1st, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was born December 13, 1933 in New Philadelphia, PA, to Charles and Helen (Kasper) Ganis. He grew up in New Philadelphia, PA where he was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and attended its grade school. Excelling in football and basketball, he was a 1952 graduate of Blythe Township High School. After graduating he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married Joan T. Rejuney on October 6, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mahanoy City, PA, and they moved to Hyde Park, PA in 1962. They are longtime members of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Frank worked for more than forty years as a welder and steelworker at Parish Pressed Steel / Dana Corporation. A lifelong sports fan, he avidly followed the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles as well as Penn State Nittany Lion football. He was also well known for his great sense of humor. In addition to his wife of over 62 years, Joan T. (Rejuney) Ganis, he is survived by his sons Francis X. Ganis husband of Patti K. Malone of Fairfax, VA and William V. Ganis husband of Julia M. Reich of Terre Haute, IN, and a grandson Gabriel F. Ganis of Fairfax, VA. He is also survived by a brother, Charles A. Ganis of Riverview Park, PA, a sister Marie T. Margle of Columbia, SC and a cousin Edward J. Kasper of Falls Church, VA who was raised in the same household. His predeceased brother Edward J. Ganis was an early casualty of the Korean War. Originally a traditional viewing and funeral open to all family and friends was planned. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic (which Frank jestingly referred to as World War V), the plans have shifted to a private viewing and Mass of the Resurrection to be held at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church on Easter Monday, April 13th. He will be interred at Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale, PA. Condolences may be expressed at the Kuhn Funeral Home website, www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020