Francis (Frank) Hollenbach Heffner, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at All American Assisted Living, Hillsborough, NJ. He was born in Lyons Station, PA, to the late Selas Heffner and Gertrude “Hollenbach” Heffner, he was the last surviving of their six sons and one daughter. He is predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Evelyn (Mock) Heffner. Surviving are his three daughters, Dru Toman and husband Mark; Lisa Meelheim and partner Mark Gianforcaro; Erica Heffner and husband Kevin Heffernan; grandchildren, Robert, Zachary, Laine, Karina, Brenna and Cal; four great grandsons; and one great grandaughter. After growing up on his family’s farm, Frank enlisted and served four years in the US Air Force. He trained as an airplane mechanic and fulfilled his service in both Bermuda and Texas. There he enjoyed piloting small planes in his free time. Soon after his service, he met and married his beloved wife Evelyn from Schafferstown, PA. They soon moved to New Jersey and started a family. Frank applied his mechanical aptitude first as a watchmaker and later as a machinist working for several decades for Bendix Corp. and BorgWarner. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, hunting, fishing and camping. He imbued his love of nature and being outdoors to his daughters. The family spent summers camping across the mid-atlantic states, visiting national parks and making fishing forays deep into Canada. Later in life, Frank and Evelyn moved back to PA, closer to family and nearer the outdoor adventures he so relished. After retiring he and Evelyn took up RVing and explored the United States. Frank also passed along his love of camping to the next generation, holding annual summer camping trips with his daughters and grandchildren. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be missed and remembered for his perpetual optimism and contagious energy. Frank’s lifelong devotion to fitness and a healthy lifestyle made his twilight years burdened with Parkinson’s disease particularly difficult for his loved ones to witness. But he stayed strong and continued to enjoy walking as much as possible throughout his days. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory and towards a cure may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/).
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020