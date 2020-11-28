1/1
Francis McTamney
Francis Xavier McTamney, 92, passed away from cancer on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 1, 1928 to John and Mary (nee Hagen) McTamney. He was predeceased by a son, Gerard and 2 younger brothers, Vincent and Gerard, and an older brother, John McTamney. Francis is survived by his wife, Lillian, of 52 years. He is also survived by his loving step- children: Cynthia O’Neill Kaplan and Jeffrey Kline. He has a special granddaughter, Heather O’Neill Berry of San Francisco and seven great grandchildren and an adopted daughter, Eileen Daniels. There are many nieces and nephews also surviving. Mr. McTamney graduated from St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) and went on to Georgetown and St. Joseph’s College (Philadelphia). He began a 30 year career with Carp Tech. After retirement he became the Zoning Officer for Chatham Township, NJ. He loved socializing with friends, playing golf, and doing crossword puzzles. No service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the Epilepsy Foundation of America. www.epilepsy.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

