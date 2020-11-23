1/1
Francis Robert Rothenberger
Francis Robert Rothenberger Francis Robert Rothenberger, 82, of Laureldale, PA, passed away November 23, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Daniel and Laura (Nittinger) Rothenberger. He was the loving husband of Lee (Yi) Rothenberger. He graduated from Oley Valley High School and went on to attend Reading Area Community College. Francis worked as a Mess Sergeant for the U.S. Army feeding troops for over 20 years until retirement in November of 1981. He loved trains and Western movies, and in his free time, he enjoyed baking, cooking, and woodworking. With his daughter and wife by his side, Francis always enjoyed their travels across the country. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer L. Rothenberger, wife of James R. Huber, Jr., Wernersville; two sisters: Betty Beeman, Richmond, VA, and Barbara Showers, Hamburg, PA.; many nieces and nephews and five fur grandkids. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. 739 Penn Avenue West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, 60693. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

