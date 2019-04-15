Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Stetz.

Francis M. "Fritz" Stetz, 94, passed

peacefully on April 13, 2019, at Maple Farms Nursing Home, Akron, Pa.

He was the husband of Jacquelyn C. (Bongart) Stetz, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.

Born in New Boston, Pa., on May 5, 1924, he was the son of the late John Mitchell and Frances (Konieczkowski) Stetz. He was a 1944 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School and was one tough linebacker on their football team.

Fritz was a hard worker all of his life. At the tender age of 8 years, he worked in the coal mines in Schuylkill County. As a young man, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He left Schuylkill County and moved to Berks County to start his auto body repair business. He was the owner/operator of Stetz Auto Body Shop in Spring

Township for over 60 years, retiring in his early 80s.

Fritz was always the life of the party. He welcomed

everyone into his home and served them his award-winning drink, "The Jazzaroo." He loved to dance, to ski with his "Ski Dog Gang," to play his accordion and to cheer on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles with his devoted best friend, Gene Wisniewski.

He was active in the Berks County Auto Body Association and the Flying Dutchmen Ski Club. He was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle Church, Shillington.

He is survived by two daughters, Dawn L. (Ryan) Hiepler, wife of Douglas J., Ephrata, and Colleen E. (Ryan) Beener, wife of John, Tallahassee, Fla.; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Marion Stetz; and two brothers, John P. "Jack" Stetz and Bernard Stetz.

Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Kerrick & Mitti Roads, Shillington, at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Richard H. Clement, Celebrant. Entombment with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a time for sharing memories of Fritz from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's

Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Francis M. Stetz. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

