Francisco Quinones, Sr. Francisco Quinones, Sr., 71, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 4th in Tower Health, Reading Hospital. He was married to Luz (Rodriguez) Quinones. Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Francisco and Neri (Caraballo) Quinones. He was employed as a warehouse foreman at Hamilton Electronics Corporation in South Hackensack, New Jersey for forty years. Francisco loved helping others, he was always there for his family helping them with anything, maintaining cars, doing projects around the house, giving advice on financial matters which he excelled at, and assisting with anything his family needed. Additional survivors include three children, Francisco Quinones., Jr., and his wife Anna Quinones of Florida, Jose Quinones and wife Chanelle Quinones of Kenhorst, and Betsy Quinones of Reading. He was predeceased by a son, Reynaldo Quinones who resided in Bronx, NY. There are seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gloria Quinones, Sammy Cintron, Judith and Aida Quinones, and Rosa, ConFe, and Franca Cintron. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with entombment in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Brother you all ways going to be alive in my heart n main for the rest of my life I love you my brother God bless you rest in peace letter ❤
Sammy
Brother
