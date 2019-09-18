Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Frank Bianca


1934 - 2019
Frank Bianca Obituary

Frank Bianca, 85, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019, at his home with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Frank was married to the late Joan (Folk) Bianca, who passed away June 29, 2016. He was born in Reading, Pa., on May 24, 1934. Frank was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Todaro) Bianca. Frank was formerly employed as a forklift operator by Bachman Co., and Temple Apparel in the ladies sportswear.

Surviving is a daughter, Donna M. Conant, wife of Harvey (Sonny) Conant, of York.

Frank is preceded in death by a son, Frank A. Bianca Jr., who passed away on April 14, 1996.

There are three grandchildren: Nicole Crowley, of

Shillington; Erica Crowley, of Birdsboro; and Tyler Keller, of Shillington; as well as five great-grandchildren.

Milkins Giles Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral services, which will be private and at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
