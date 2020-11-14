Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin and dear friend, Frank M. Calabrese, 79, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 peacefully in his residence. He was the husband of the late Dorothy R. (Ozar) Calabrese who passed away September 23, 2006. He missed her every day since her passing and is now happily in her loving arms. Born in Reading, Mr. Calabrese was the son of the late Carmen and Virginia (Huber) Calabrese. He was a member of Trinity UCC in Mount Penn and was a graduate of Reading High School. In his younger years, he enjoyed being a Boy Scout, and he would go on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. Mr. Calabrese was a machine operator at Continental Can in Reading for 25 years and for Beacon Container Corporation in Birdsboro for 16 years, retiring in 2007. In retirement, he worked for Santander Arena in Reading for 11 years. Along with his wife, they served as foster parents for 20 years and raised 28 children. Mr. Calabrese is survived by his daughter Kathleen Y. Yoder, wife of James Yoder of Orlando, Florida, his grandchildren Sean Tonkinson, Jocelyn Gierlich (Tonkinson); Brandon Tonkinson; and his great grandchildren Taylor Burdine; Hannah Tonkinson; Isaac Tonkinson; Noah Tonkinson and Hayden Gierlich. Also surviving are his sisters Marie E. Long of Peoria, Arizona and Susan A. Lewis of Fulton, Delaware and several cousins; he was preceded in death by his brother Ronald C. Calabrese. Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Debbie Derby will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard will follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity UCC, 2449 Cumberland Ave., Mount Penn, PA 19606; Helping Harvest of Berks County, 117 Morgan Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608; Concern Professional Services, 1 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522 or The Salvation Army, 301 South 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602 in memory of Mr. Frank M. Calabrese. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.