Frank DeFazio's soul returned home to heaven on June 6, 2019.

Frank was born on December 27, 1944 to Catherine and Frank DeFazio.

He attended Reading High School and was a multi-sport athlete where he played professional baseball for the Boston Red Sox. Frank was drafted by the United States Air Force, played baseball for the USAF, and served his country heroically and honorably in Vietnam.

He had a very successful professional career and was a self-made entrepreneur. He was the founder and original owner of Barney Restaurant in Reading from 1980-1986. Frank subsequently founded and owned Spazio's

Restaurant in Exeter before successfully selling it. He also founded Office Globe, a wholesale office company, which bought and sold copiers and office furniture.

Frank is survived by his best friend and adoring, loving wife of 51 years, Rose Elizabeth DeFazio and his trusted and beloved canine companion, Armani. He is also survived by his children, Frank (and his spouse Betty) DeFazio and his daughter, Gina Nicole (DeFazio) (and her spouse Tom) Whalen. Frank is also survived by his grandchildren:

Gabriella (DeFazio) and Christopher O'Hara, Victoria DeFazio, Gia Bella Whalen and Brady Whalen. He is also survived by his three sisters: Nancy Oslislo, Elizabeth (and her spouse Jeff) Wills and Mary (and her spouse Cyril) Harvan. Frank is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Frank led a spectacular life filled with love, family and friends. He enjoyed sports, long distance bike riding,

traveling and restoring antique banjo clocks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Ignatius of Loyola, Sinking Spring. There will be a visitation with the family at church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at the

convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

at lls.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



