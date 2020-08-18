1/
Frank Duane Churico
Frank Duane Churico Frank Duane Churico, 94, of Temple, passed away on August 15, 2020 at ManorCare, Laureldale. Born on February 15, 1926 in Reading, he was the son of the late Louis E. and Edith (Houser) Churico. Frank was the husband of Neva Melissa (Parsons) Churico, whom he married July 5, 1950 and shared 58 years of marriage at the time of her passing January 29, 2009. He attended Lancaster Bible College and Philadelphia Bible College. Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served in both WWII and the Korean War. He was employed by E-Mac Dairy Brush Co. as an in-house accountant for many years until his retirement. Frank is survived by his children, Phena L. Morganti, wife of Luigi and David J. L. Churico, husband of Susan. Also surviving are two grandsons, Robert Louis Morganti, husband of Robin and James Franklin Morganti. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen (Churico) Manning. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 10:00 am at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
