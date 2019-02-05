Dr. Frank A. Franco, 93, of Wyomissing, passed away on Sunday, February 3, in his home, of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 21, 1925, in Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas G. and Caroline (Droga) Franco.

Dr. Franco graduated from Reading High School in 1942 as a member of the National Honor Society and from Penn State University in 1949, with a B.S. degree and on the Dean's list. He subsequently attended Hahnemann Medical College and received his medical degree in 1953. He

completed his post-doctoral training at Jefferson Medical College in internal medicine and practiced for 45 years

until his retirement in 1998.

Before graduating from Penn State, Dr. Franco served three years in the U.S. Army in the European Theater

during World War II. When the war ended, his unit was

assigned to the occupation of Vienna, Austria, where he met his future wife, Paula.

In early 1961, he and a colleague became involved in bringing FM radio to Berks County with the birth of WRFY, later becoming Y-102. Radio's success changed his true purpose in life: to help the poor and disadvantaged and to promote Christian education.

Dr. Franco had the opportunity to meet many talented people serving on the Board of Directors of all the colleges in the area, and funding the library at Alvernia College and the lab building at Penn State-Berks Campus, in addition to helping fund the auditorium at Berks Catholic High School.

He was the recipient of the Alvernia Franciscan and Life Trustee Award, RACC President's Award an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Albright College and The Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Dr. Franco's final years were devoted to philanthropic

activities, promoting education for the young and

disadvantaged. He felt truly blessed to have the opportunity to "do good."

Dr. Franco is survived by his son, David P. Franco,

husband of Eileen; and his daughter, Mary Jo Roberts, wife of Ruth. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Heather, wife of Darren Haley; Tara, wife of Mark Reynolds; and Rhiannon Andrus; and six great-grandchildren: Addison and Gavin Haley; Alex, Emmeline and Mathew Reynolds; and Mea Cook.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Paula

(Herrmann); and his grandson, David R. Franco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring, followed by entombment at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Franco requested contributions be made in his honor to Berks Catholic High School or to

Alvernia University.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



