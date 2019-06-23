Dr. Frank David Heifer, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died in his home on May 27th, 2019, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born in Reading, Pa., the son of Francis and Julia (Gurtowski) Heifer.

He was educated in the Reading Public School system and went on to Kutztown University for his undergraduate degree and Lehigh University for his master's and

doctorate in educational administration.

He leaves his beloved wife, Nancy Strohl Heifer; his sons, Mathew Heifer and Andrew Heifer; his daughters, Kathy LaDuca and Karen Greager. He also leaves his sister,

Patricia Burrell.

He was predeceased by his brother, David Heifer.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on August 17th, 10:30 a.m. at the Brookside Country Club, 850 N. Adams St., Pottstown, Pa. 19464. RSVPs are required; email [email protected]

Donations can be made to Dr. Frank Heifer Scholarship at www.foundationpottstowned.org or Foundation for Pottstown Education, Note-Dr. Heifer's Scholarship, 230 Beech St., Pottstown, Pa. 19464.



