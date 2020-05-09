Frank Joseph Castanaro 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the home of his daughter Roseann and son-in-law Steven Finkel with whom he resided for the past four years in Womelsdorf, PA. His wife of 67 years was the former Mary Pastoria who passed away in 2014. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rosaria Castagnaro. Frank was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Junior College. Prior to his retirement, Frank was employed for 35 years as a master plumber for Weinberger Heating and Plumbing. His son John, was his apprentice prior to becoming a master plumber in his own right. Among his many interests were golfing, fishing, hunting and he was a champion bowler with the Bulls Head League. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughter Mary Ann in Atlantic City. Frank loved his 1930 antique Chevy which his son Frank restored and recently took him for a ride around Yonkers NY. Another highlight were his golfing trips to Florida and Atlanta with his son Johnny. Frank served his country proudly in the Army as a staff sergeant during WWII. He often regaled his family with stories of his duties while in the Service. During the past four years at Charming Forge he enjoyed the simple pleasures of chasing leaves, keeping the wood shop spotless, swimming during the summers and going on road trips throughout the beautiful Berks County countryside. Wherever he went his blue eyes and smile lit up the room and everyone in it. His unique sense of humor and one-liners were most memorable. Frank was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. In addition to his daughter Roseann he is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Doyle, RN Galloway, NJ, sons Dr. Frank Castanaro (Antonella) Yonkers NY and John Castanaro, Atlanta GA (Mitzie). Seven grandchildren, Breana Doyle, Dr. John Castanaro, Dr. Nicole Panarelli, Valeria Gallotta, Esq., Samuel Castanaro, Michael Castanaro and Sarah Parker. Eight great- grandchildren Liam and Eierann Doyle, Charles Castanaro, Joseph and Nora Panarelli, James and Madeline Gallotta and Gabriel Castanaro and Godson James Marinucci. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Frank is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Scranton) and Antoinette Cox (Hazelton). He was predeceased by his brothers John, Casper and Michael and his sisters, Rose Naughton, Mary Budney, Spinarda Yanni and Claire Puzzo. He was also predeceased by his daughter Jamie in 2017. Due to the ongoing pandemic private funeral service and entombment at the Cathedral Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Helping Harvest/Greater Berks Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA. 19608 or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 or the donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc. 1030 N. Main Avenue, Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.



