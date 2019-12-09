|
Frank “Moe” D. Klopp Sr., 91, of Cumru Twp., passed away on December 7, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Fay Lorraine Klopp, who passed away on November 14, 2018. Born in Shillington, he was the son of the late Frank R. Klopp Jr. and Rachel Ella (Bicher) Klopp. Moe was a 1946 graduate of Reading High School. He went on to be the second generation owner of Klopp Novelty of Reading, retiring in 1988. Moe was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Rajah Shrine, as well as various social clubs in the area. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting. He attended several hunting trips to Canada, where he would hunt for moose and bear, and holds a trophy for a prize winning bear. Moe also enjoyed spending time at the family deer camp in Union County. He will be remembered for his love of old Western Movies, which you could always find him watching. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Marie Berkey. Survivors include his children, Judy A. Albert, of Sinking Spring; Frank D. Klopp Jr., of Shillington; Lorraine F. Clements, of West Lawn; David M. Klopp, of Oley; and William H. Klopp, husband of Denise, of Cumru Twp. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Bean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019