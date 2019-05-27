Frank V. Lantz, 96 years, of Cumru Twp., passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of Harrison B. and Louise (Vogenberger) Lantz. He was the beloved husband of Emma Catherine (Shalter) Lantz.

Frank graduated from Birdsboro High School in 1940. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and was sent to the

University of Chicago for Navy Signal School. Frank qualified for the V-12 program started by President Roosevelt in 1943 to save colleges, which enabled him to attend John Carroll University and Case School of Technology for electrical engineering, graduating in 1946. He was employed for 30 years at Gilbert Associates, 1947-1977. After his retirement, he worked alongside his brothers, Robert and John, at their Reading Pattern Shop until its closing in 2002.

An avid golfer, Frank was especially proud of the

recognition he received by making 2 holes-in-one, in 1994 at Green Acres Golf Course and in 2007 at Flying Hills Golf Course.

He was a life member of Union Lodge #479 Birdsboro, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA and Rajah Shriners.

He was a devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Reading. Prior to to joining Grace Church, he was a faithful 78-year member to the Alice Focht United Methodist Church in Birdsboro, which sadly closed in 2017.

Aside from his wife, he is survived by his sister, Ellen L. Lantz, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his two brothers, John F. and Robert H. Lantz.

Services will be held at Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading, PA 19601, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends may call 1 hour prior to service.

Interment will be in Yocom Cemetery, Grill, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, 1112 Union St., Reading, PA 19604.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com



