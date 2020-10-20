Frank Materia

1/2
Frank D. Materia, 85, of Reading, passed away Sunday, October 18th, at his residence with family members present. Born in Reading on July 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Stella (Pondo) and David D. Materia and was the husband of Elizabeth (nee Pawlewicz) Materia, who survives him. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era and attended Penn State University. He worked as a Controller at the Reading Airport Authority. He also worked at the Riveredge Restaurant as their Controller and after retiring he enjoyed driving bus for the BCIU. Frank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Diane Keck, of Exeter Twp.; and two sons; David F. Materia, of Ephrata and Lou Materia, husband of Susanne, of Lancaster; sister, Mary Reed, of Harrisburg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Frank T. Materia, Nicholas Slamon, Vincent Materia, Andrea Keck, Salome Materia. and one great grandson, Pierce Slamon. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's RC Church at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 22nd. Interment will be Friday at 9:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602 or Thanx Hair Artistry - Wig Bank, 3933 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

