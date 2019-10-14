|
Frank P. Mayer Frank P. Mayer, 90, passed on away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in a residence of Villa St. Elizabeth in West Reading, Pa. He was the son of the late Frank Mayer and Theresa (Mayer) Mayer, who both came to America from Austria. He was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda T. Harris, in 2005. Frank was born on August 27, 1929, in Reading, Pa. and grew up primarily in West Lawn, Pa. He is a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School, West Lawn, where he participated on the school’s football and track teams. He entered the U.S. Marine Corp as a Private 1st Class in April of 1949 until May of 1953. From 1950 to 1952, he fought in the Korean War and he was awarded the Korean Service Medal in addition to the United Nations Service Medal. After being discharged, Frank became a 1954 graduate of the Bowman Technical School in Lancaster, Pa. as a Certified Master Watchmaker. He initially worked in Cobleskill, N.Y. with Ruland Jewelers. Upon returning to Reading in 1956, he started his own Watchmaking and Jewelers on South 9th Street, then moving to 914 Penn Street in 1967 until retirement in 2015. He enjoyed fishing and he spent many a weekend in Lewes, Del. doing just that. He was a lifelong, active member of the Reading Liederkranz, as well as an appointed 32nd degree Mason. Frank was also a proud member of the Teutonia Lodge No. 367 and past president and baritone of the Rajah Shrine Chanters. The Chanters won multiple awards for their competitions in Virginia Beach and Florida over the years. A special thank you to the staff of Villa St. Elizabeth and Berks Heim for their compassion and care. 914 Penn Street and Frank P. Mayer Jewelers will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Thomas Orsalack on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 a.m., at the Gethsemane Mausoleum’s Chapel of Resurrection, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends are invited to gather from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019