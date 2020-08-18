Frank R. Bryson Frank R. Bryson, Jr., age 91, died in his Reading residence with his longtime friend and caregiver Thomas A. Wirfel, by his side. Born in Philadelphia he was a son of the late Frank R. and Ruth N. (Nunemacher) Bryson. He graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1947 and Reading Business Institute in 1949. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Glidden, Bachman, various electrical contracting companies and Schaeffer Electric. He also worked for the Blue Mountain and Reading Railroad. Frank had a lifelong love of trollies, trains and railroads. He was a member of various trolley and railroad organizations. Frank was instrumental in the start of the passenger division of The Blue Mountain and Reading Railroad which gave him some of his best memories and friendships. He loved traditional New Orleans style Jazz and Blues music. He was a walking encyclopedia of early Jazz recordings. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Jazz Society. He was a member of the former St. James Lutheran Church where he served on church council and president until the church closing. He was known for his involvement in the “South of Penn” Neighborhood and Civic Activities. Frank’s final satisfaction in life came when he helped establish the Reading Area Firefighters Museum He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Contributions may be made to the Reading Area Firefighters Museum, 501 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602. Services will be private. He will be buried at is family grave site at Charles Evans Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
