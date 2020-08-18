1/1
Frank R. Bryson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank R. Bryson Frank R. Bryson, Jr., age 91, died in his Reading residence with his longtime friend and caregiver Thomas A. Wirfel, by his side. Born in Philadelphia he was a son of the late Frank R. and Ruth N. (Nunemacher) Bryson. He graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1947 and Reading Business Institute in 1949. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Glidden, Bachman, various electrical contracting companies and Schaeffer Electric. He also worked for the Blue Mountain and Reading Railroad. Frank had a lifelong love of trollies, trains and railroads. He was a member of various trolley and railroad organizations. Frank was instrumental in the start of the passenger division of The Blue Mountain and Reading Railroad which gave him some of his best memories and friendships. He loved traditional New Orleans style Jazz and Blues music. He was a walking encyclopedia of early Jazz recordings. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Jazz Society. He was a member of the former St. James Lutheran Church where he served on church council and president until the church closing. He was known for his involvement in the “South of Penn” Neighborhood and Civic Activities. Frank’s final satisfaction in life came when he helped establish the Reading Area Firefighters Museum He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Contributions may be made to the Reading Area Firefighters Museum, 501 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602. Services will be private. He will be buried at is family grave site at Charles Evans Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved