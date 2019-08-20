|
Frank T. Repoley, 85, of Shillington, passed away August 17, 2019, at Mifflin Center.
His wife, Philomena "Phil" M. (Forlin) Repoley, passed away August 1, 2016. They were married on May 12, 1956.
Born in Gilberton, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Sharry) Repoley.
He was a graduate of Gilberton High School in 1951 and became a certified electronic technician through training in the Air Force and Lincoln Tech, Allentown. Frank was an electronic technician for 31 years for AT&T retiring in 1994.
He was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and an active member of the Prime Timers. For years Frank fixed the talking books for the Blind Association through his generous time with the AT&T Pioneers. He was also a photographer for the AT&T Pioneer Clown Group. Frank was a 10 year volunteer with the American Red Cross, Berks Co. Chapter, and loved to transport friends to appointments and special events.
He is survived by his four children: Linda M. (James) Fox, Mohnton; Diane, (Danny) Hafer, Elizabethtown, Ky.; Frank D. Repoley (Nancy Dessen), Adamstown; and David Repoley, Palm Springs, Calif.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John's R.C.C., 420 Holland Street, Shillington, Pa., 19607. Burial will be Friday at 3:00 p.m., in St. John's Cemetery, Tamaqua. Friends may call Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John
Baptist de la Salle R.C.C., at the above address or Precious Blood Convent, 1094 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA, 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.