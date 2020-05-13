Frank S. Piehl
1931 - 2020
Frank S. Piehl, Sr., 89, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 11th, at Berkshire Center. Frank was born in Reading on January 25, 1931, a son of the late Anna (Muchorski) and Frank J. Piehl and was the widower of Joan M. (Rapp) Piehl, who passed away in 2002. He was a 1949 graduate of Reading High School, serving in the U.S. Army. He worked as a Production and Inventory Manager at Cap Hosiery, Reading, retiring in 1992. Frank is survived by his son, Frank S. Piehl, Jr., of Alsace Twp.; sister, Anna, widow of William Doaeer, of Reading and grandson, Jacob D. Piehl, of Staten Island, NY. He was predeceased by brother, John Piehl. Visitation will be Monday from 12 PM to 1 PM at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 1 PM. Interment at Spies Zion Cemetery, Alsace Twp. with full military honors. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

