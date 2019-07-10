Frank M. Sallade, 48, of West Lawn, passed away

Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Larry R. Sallade Sr. and Barbara L. (Michael) Sallade. Frank served in the United States Navy during the Persian Gulf War and was a transporter at the Reading Hospital and a licensed Realtor.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Bella Scott, of

Limerick; stepbrother, Larry R. Sallade Jr., of Temple; and brother-in-law, Chris G. Moyer, of Sinking Spring.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



