Frank Schnee Obituary
Frank W. Schnee, 86, of Robesonia, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Wernersville on June 23, 1933, to the late Mary (Graupp) and Otto F. Schnee. On July 2, 1955, he married Doris A. (Rogers) Schnee, a resident of Robesonia. Frank was a 1951 graduate of Robesonia High School, where he played on the varsity soccer and basketball teams and was captain of the varsity baseball team. He also played third base for the Robesonia Pioneers baseball team his last year of high school until he enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1953. At age nine, he began to play golf while working as a caddy at the Galen Hall Country Club. He became an excellent golfer, proudly earning over fifty first and second-place finishes over the years. In 1963, while stationed in Spain, he played six 72-hole tournaments, winning five of them, including the USAF (Europe) Championship in Germany and the Navy Invitational at Rota, Spain. Frank returned to the United States in 1965, earning his Bachelor’s degree in General Education from the University of Nebraska (Omaha) in 1966. His military career lasted over 20 years as he advanced from enlisted airman to 2nd Lieutenant, eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel on July 2, 1973. During his service, he became a triple-rated aviator—Navigator, Electronics Counter Measures Officer, and Aircraft Senior Pilot. His duties included serving as a crewmember on the B-36 and B-52 bombers, as well as commanding and piloting helicopters for the Air Rescue Service. Following his Air Force career, Frank worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, retiring in 1999. He served the Borough of Robesonia as a Council member, Assistant Building Inspector and Zoning Officer, Borough liaison with the Local Government Advisory Committee since 1997, Planning Commission member since 1974, and Mayor of Robesonia for 8 years. He also served for eight years on the Board of Trustees for the Reading Public Library. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his two sons, Dr. Terry Schnee, Wilkes-Barre; and Colonel Thomas Schnee and his wife, Michele, of Tucson, Ariz.; only daughter, Vicki Norce (Schnee), of Womelsdorf; two grandchildren, Toni Norce and Heather Baker; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Ruth (Schnee); and brothers: William, Otto and Joseph. Friends and relatives may call Thursday, February 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A private ceremony and interment will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery on Friday, February 28. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the St. Francis De Sales Parish Catholic Church, Robesonia, Children’s Home of Reading, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, or . Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
