|
|
Franklin D. Caltagirone, 85, of Mifflin Park, passed away January 14, 2010 at 2:00 PM in his residence. He was the husband of Marilyn R. (Ifland) Caltagirone. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Raymond & Stella (Julian) Caltagirone. In addition to his loving wife, Frank is survived by his son - Craig M. husband of Joyce Caltagirone, Cumru Twp. and his grandson – Steven R. husband of Theresa Caltagirone, Reading and a great grandson on the way. Frank was one of 12 children and is survived by seven of those siblings. He was loved by family, friends and neighbors who speak of his desire to hear your story and offer his help whenever possible. Neighborhood children loved to visit and joke with Mr. Frank. All children had a special place in his heart as evidenced by his commitment to Shriners Hospital. Frank was a route salesman for Maier’s Bakery and later a salesman for Kunzler Meats, retiring in 1992. He was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School and a member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, Shillington. Frank had a rich masonic heritage. He was a member of Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM, Past Master of Excelsior Mark Lodge No. 216, A.A.S.R. Valley of Reading; Reading Lodge of Perfection, C. Gilbert Steffe Council Princes of Jerusalem, Francis Marian Highley Chapter Knights of Rose Croix and Reading Consistory, York Rite bodies; Reading Royal Arch Chapter No. 152, Creigh Council No. 19 Royal and Select Master Masons and Reading Commandery No. 9 Knights Templar. He was coronated a 33rd° Mason in Chicago, Il. in 2006. He served as chairman of the Masonic Learning Center, Director of the Gold Book and served on the Masonic Homes Committee. He was also a member and Vice President of High Twelve Club and a member of Rajah Shrine and their Directors Staff. Frank served Rajah Shrine as Potentate in 1991 and found his calling as a member of the Board of Directors at , Phila. He served the hospital as Chairman of the Board and was responsible for the single largest donation to , Phila. Shriners Hospital and the “kids” they served was Frank’s true passion. Relatives and Friends may call on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Masonic services conducted by Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM at 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington. The Rev. Richard Clement celebrant. Entombment in Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family. Please honor Frank and his desire to help the “kids” by making a contribution to , c/o Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020