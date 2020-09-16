1/1
Franklin Dale Albright
1971 - 2020
Franklin Dale Albright Franklin Dale Albright, 48, of Reading, PA, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, while taking in the gentle night sky at his friends’ place in Florida. Born December 15, 1971, he was the son of the late Russel S. Albright and Aletha R. (Huyett) Bosold. As a skilled mason and landscaper, “Uncle” Frank made lasting contributions throughout Berks county, often fusing both masonry and landscaping into his own characteristic blend. He was known for his great imagination and his impressive ability to bring his ideas to life. He was also known as someone with a huge, kind heart; he always tried to give more than he had. He is survived by his two children, Mason D. Albright and Casey L. Albright, and by their mother, Tammy L. Witmer, of Wernersville, PA. He is also survived by his siblings — Harry Roy Bell, of Augusta, GA; John and Sue Bell, of Mohnton, PA; and Heidi Shuman, of Wernersville, PA — and by his nieces and nephews — Joshua and Katie Bell, of West Lawn, PA; Chrisopher and Courtney Bell, of Reading, PA; Laura K. (Shuman) and Elliot Sloyer, of Fleetwood, PA; and Samuel M. Shuman, of Wernersville, PA. A private family memorial service is planned. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Rescue Mission in Reading at www.hopeforreading.org.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
