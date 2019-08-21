|
Franklin H. DeTemple, 97, CWO-3 U.S.
Army Retired, of Oil City, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Born June 26, 1922 in Reading, he was a son of the late Frank and Sarah Maxton DeTemple.
After graduating from Reading High School in the class of 1940 (99th in a class of 800), he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as an ordinance officer, specializing in atomic weapons during a 23-year career. His service
included stations at: Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., Sandia Base, N.M., White Sands Proving Ground, N.M.,
Fort Sill, Okla., Romulus Ordinance Depot, N.Y., Joliet
Ordinance, Ill., and two tours of duty in Germany.
His education also included a BS from Shippensburg State College, and a MS from West Chester State College.
Upon retirement from the Army, he began a second
career teaching science and physics at Northern Chester Country Vocational School in Phoenixville from 1969 to 1984. After his military and teaching careers, Frank enjoyed traveling all over the world. Traveling was his passion and joy.
On November 24, 1941, he was married to the former
Edna Kutzler at St. Joseph Church in Reading and she
preceded him in death on April 6, 1994. He was remarried to the former Anna Gay in 1996 and she preceded him in death in 2009. They resided in Virginia Beach, VA. Frank moved to Oil City from Virginia Beach in 2009.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Axelson and her
husband, John, of Oil City; a granddaughter, Jennifer Detrich; great-grandsons, Jonathon and Blaise; and
numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Franklin DeTemple Jr.; four
brothers: Lawrence, Wilson, Donald, and Thomas DeTemple; and a sister, Betty Hafer.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Sunday from noon to 1:00 p.m., with funeral
services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. John Miller
officiating. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Edna, and near his second wife Anna.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heights, especially the third floor staff for their kind and considerate care over the past two and a half years and
suggests memorials in Frank's name be made to the . To leave the family a special message,
obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please
visit www.morrisonhome.com.