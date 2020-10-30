Franklin E. Cocks Franklin E Cocks, 86, of Bernville, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Phoebe Berks in Wernersville. Born on February 23, 1934, he was a son to the late E. Frank and Amy (Harting) Cocks. He was a graduate of Robesonia High School. Franklin was the husband of the late Irene A. (Reppert) Cocks with whom he shared 57 years of marriage at her time of passing on July 10, 2012. Franklin was employed by the Bernville Post Office and worked as a mail clerk for 15 years. Later he served as the Post Master for Blandon, Bethel and Bernville for many years until his retirement in 1985. Franklin is survived by his children, Lee Cocks, husband of Pilar, of Lutz, FL, Jane Cocks of Lansdale, Holly Reber-Billings, wife of Dan, of Bernville and Alicia Fisher, wife of Greg, of Oregon, WI. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Cock. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Bernville, PA 19506. A memorial service will be held privately at the request of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Franklin’s name are suggested to Phoebe Berks, 1 Reading Dr., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
