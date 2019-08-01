Franklin J. Light, 84, of Laureldale, died July 27, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Muhlenberg Township, where he had been a guest since Thursday.

He was married May 19, 1962, to Barbara Ann (Wolf) Light. Born April 6, 1935, in Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Robert J. Light Sr., and Elda M. (Hoffman) Light.

Franklin was employed a number of years as a steel worker with Birdsboro Steel. He was a Marines Corps Veteran of the Korean War. Franklin enjoyed fishing, both deep sea and fresh water. He also enjoyed hunting and anything outdoors.

Franklin is also survived by his daughter, Linda M. (Light), wife of Gerald Perfetto, of Laureldale. Other survivors include two sisters, Evelyn M. (Light) Shaulis, of Reading, and Joan E. (Light) Rizzardi, of Maryland.

He was predeceased by five siblings: Warren J. Light, Robert J. Light Jr., Catherine N. (Light) Mengel, Charles R. Light and James O. Light.

Services will be held privately. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of

arrangements.




